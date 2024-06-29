3 Carolina Panthers players entering precarious situations in 2024
By Dean Jones
There is a lot on the line for many Carolina Panthers players next season. The positive vibes emanating from the organization following some drastic changes this offseason will stand them in good stead. However, their fortunes during the 2024 campaign aren't being perceived well according to most analysts.
Dave Canales is confident his side can make significant strides under his guidance. Some problem position groups could hold them back when push comes to shove, but the bar isn't exactly high for growth based on how things unfolded in 2023.
This is a clean slate for everybody. Players are getting the chance to establish themselves and flourish with Canales leading the charge. Anything less will cast doubt on their long-term future with the franchise thanks to general manager Dan Morgan's ruthless roster-building ethos.
With this in mind, here are three Panthers players entering precarious situations in 2024.
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
There is no denying Jaycee Horn's credentials. He's one of the league's best shutdown cornerbacks when healthy. The athleticism and ability to mirror wide receivers are nothing short of exceptional. Unfortunately, it's been a fleeting contribution over the last three years due to some troubling injury complications.
Horn's dealt with almost constant adversity in the pros. Just when it seems like momentum is building, another spell on the sidelines arrives. This has to change during a crossroads campaign for the South Carolina product next season.
The Carolina Panthers triggered Horn's fifth-year option, which was a no-brainer considering the financial implications. It gives them some extra freedom contractually if he puts a consistent run of games together next season. It also makes him a potential trade candidate if dependability issues rear their ugly head once again.
That's how high the stakes are for Horn. The former first-round pick changed his training methods this offseason to hopefully improve fortunes. But there's just no telling for sure looking at his trajectory so far.