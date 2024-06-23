3 Carolina Panthers players facing an uphill battle at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
Jonathan Mingo's rookie season didn't go according to plan. He'll be the first to admit that. But if the likes of quarterback Bryce Young are getting a pass for their first-year struggles, he should too.
Mingo's got some impressive physical attributes. Dave Canales must figure out how to utilize them correctly. The player must also improve his route-running and concentration to begin making the strides expected of a second-round selection.
There's been a different attitude to Mingo's approach this offseason with Canales leading the charge. However, the former Ole Miss star needs to impose himself following several intriguing additions to the wide receiver room.
The Carolina Panthers secured the services of Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's got some baggage attached, but the player instantly becomes the best route-runner on the team despite the presence of veteran Adam Thielen.
Perhaps more telling was the Panthers selecting Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's got similar physical attributes to Mingo. He's also faster and more explosive with the football in his hands.
From the outside looking in, Mingo is No. 4 on the wideout depth chart. That doesn't mean he won't be without targets or involvement within a scheme that should be better suited to his strengths. But the gauntlet has been laid down in no uncertain terms thanks to these two additions in particular.
Mingo is confident he can bounce back. Having previously developed chemistry with Young should help. Much like the situation with Cade Mays and others, imposing himself immediately is critical after a lackluster first season in a professional environment.
In an ideal world, Mingo will overtake Thielen and become a genuine focal point capable of lining up anywhere along the line of scrimmage with equal success. The Panthers need their youth movement to step up and provide hope for the future. That's why the stakes are so great for the wideout during Carolina's training camp in Charlotte.