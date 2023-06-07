3 Carolina Panthers players who could become first-time Pro Bowlers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players have the tools to become first-time Pro Bowl selections during the upcoming 2023 campaign?
There is real hope that the Carolina Panthers' talented young core can flourish under the new coaching regime. Many players have come out and stated how refreshing working with NFL-caliber developers has been over early offseason workouts, which is a far cry from how things unfolded for many under the previous regime.
Thankfully, this dark cloud has now been lifted and replaced by genuine optimism for the first time in years. A lot of hard work remains for those across the franchise, but things couldn't have gone much better throughout an offseason that will go down among the most dramatic in Carolina's football history.
Of course, it's the team that comes first. But more than a few individuals will be looking to cement personal accolades providing everything goes well from start to finish.
With this in mind, here are three Panthers players who could genuinely earn their first Pro Bowl selection in 2023.
Derrick Brown - Carolina Panthers DL
After a breakout campaign of epic proportions in 2022, the Carolina Panthers have a core foundational piece to build around in Derrick Brown. Big things were anticipated of the No. 7 overall selection and after many questioned whether or not he'd meet these increased expectations, he answered critics in no uncertain terms last time around.
Brown is switching to a 3-4 defensive end within Ejiro Evero's scheme. The one-time Auburn standout has the tools needed to thrive considering the options around him, which would further enhance his credentials as one of the league's brightest young defensive linemen.
If Brown shines and earns a debut Pro Bowl selection, then the Panthers would have an easy decision to make regarding a bumper contract extension. Something that he's incredibly deserving of.