3 Carolina Panthers players gaining vital momentum down the stretch in 2023
Stocks are soaring for these Carolina Panthers players in reccent weeks...
By Dean Jones
D.J. Chark - Carolina Panthers WR
Expectations were high when the Carolina Panthers signed D.J. Chark in free agency. It was a long pursuit of the wide receiver before eventually convincing him this was the project to be a part of. After a strong training camp, what followed over a large part of the 2023 campaign was largely underwhelming.
Chark was one of many fluffing their lines on offense. Carolina's wide receivers had trouble creating separation. They didn't seem suited to the scheme being deployed. When chances came Chark's way, he didn't maximize them.
While it's still not perfect, there's a different feeling whenever targets go in Chark's direction these days. His exceptional grab against the Atlanta Falcons came at the perfect time in torrid weather conditions. This was followed by an outstanding performance versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.
The former second-round selection out of LSU benefitted enormously from better execution in the passing game. He brought in six receptions from eight targets for 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Chark looked confident and explosive in equal measure.
This was the Chark fans expected right out of the gate. Although that didn't materialize, a strong end to the season might make those in power think twice about cutting him loose when his contract expires.