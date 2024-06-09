3 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat at 2024 minicamp
By Dean Jones
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
Attendance was pretty good for voluntary organized team activities. The Carolina Panthers wanted everyone to lock in right away. Almost everyone was around at some stage. Those who weren't are playing catch-up until further notice.
Eddy Pineiro gained more headlines than most. The veteran kicker was absent throughout the workouts. He didn't give head coach Dave Canales an explanation. Many wondered if this was a contract holdout, which seems unlikely considering the player's indifferent production during the 2023 campaign.
Pineiro's decision to stay away paved a path for another kicker to thrive. The Panthers signed Harrison Mevis when undrafted free agency commenced. He became a cult hero at Missouri in college. He's on that same path in Carolina after catching the eye impressively throughout OTAs.
Mevis was accurate and showcased his outstanding leg strength often. The player also adopted a flair for performing well in front of the media. Throughout their three days at OTAs, he was flawless.
This piled additional pressure on Pineiro as he gets set to make his long-awaited return. Once considered a lock to make the 53-man roster, things are much less certain now.
The former Florida standout is embarking on a genuine competition to become the starter in 2024. Pineiro has experience on his side, but Mevis has the momentum. It'll be fascinating to see this duel unfold throughout Carolina's mandatory minicamp and when training camp gets here.
Pineiro's heard all the chatter about his absence. He'll get a chance to prove himself under Canales, but the Miami native didn't leave the best first impression. Time is of the essence to right this wrong.
It's also worth remembering that Dan Morgan and Canales have removed sentiment from their roster construction. If the Panthers feel like Mevis offers more upside in the short and long term, Pineiro will be shown the door.