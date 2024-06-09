3 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat at 2024 minicamp
By Dean Jones
Ihmir Smith-Marsette - Carolina Panthers WR
Ihmir Smith-Marsette got a deserved extension from the Carolina Panthers this offseason. His special teams prowess coupled with flashing on the offensive rotation when called upon dictated as much. This provided the wide receiver with much-needed stability at an important stage of his career.
Smith-Marsette isn't lacking self-confidence. He genuinely believes the skill set is there to become a focal point if given the opportunity. Impressing Dave Canales and his coaching staff throughout the preparation period is imperative to make his dreams a reality.
There's a lot to like about Smith-Marsette. His attitude is top-notch. He's elusive in tight windows or open spaces. The versatile weapon makes things happen with the football in his hands. Looking at how Canales plans to deploy his offense, he might have a part to play in 2024.
The Panthers have high hopes for Smith-Marsette. That didn't stop them from significantly strengthening their wide receiver room. Diontae Johnson arrived via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carolina also moved up to select Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. This was essential in pursuit of helping quarterback Bryce Young bounce back.
It also pushes Smith-Marsette further down the wide receiver pecking order. His roster spot isn't in question - especially considering the new NFL kickoff rules that will benefit the return team. However, the former fifth-round selection out of Iowa is holding grander ambitions heading into his fourth season in a professional environment.
Smith-Marsette will display his customary effort throughout Carolina's mandatory minicamp and over the summer. Maximizing every target coming his way will be crucial. Forcing his way into the team's backfield plans is another possibility that cannot be overlooked within Canales' run-first schematic philosophy.
There is optimism surrounding Smith-Marsette. At the same time, nothing but outstanding production will do considering the upgrades alongside him on the wideout unit.