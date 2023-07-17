3 Carolina Panthers players that must become leaders in 2023
These Carolina Panthers players must enhance their leadership qualities in 2023.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young has the Carolina Panthers' hopes of becoming a dominant force squarely on his shoulders. Those in power gave up a significant amount for the privilege of bringing him on board at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, which represents genuine hope that the organization finally has a stable long-term presence at football's most critical spot.
Young is getting all he can handle from the Panthers coaching staff this off-season. They've reportedly opened up the entire playbook thanks to his supreme football IQ and elite-level processing, which was all part of the signal-caller's exceptional transition to the locker room during early workouts.
The former Alabama star is not going to be the flamboyant leader like Carolina's last franchise quarterback. But his poise and calming confidence have already won over established figures in a relatively short space of time.
Asking a rookie quarterback to lead from the front is a tough ask. Especially considering they are going through an important transition from college to the pros - resulting in some struggles more often than not.
However, the Heisman Trophy winner has received expert preparation since high school in readiness for this moment. And don't let Young's choir boy smile fool you - this is a cold-blooded individual between the white lines that has no trouble inspiring those around him.