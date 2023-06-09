3 Carolina Panthers players that must unlock their potential in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players must unlock their true potential during what promises to be a fascinating 2023 campaign?
It's a monumental upcoming season for the Carolina Panthers in many ways. There is a new coaching staff leading the charge and Bryce Young has given fresh hope that their problems at football's most important position will soon become a distant memory.
Of course, there's a chance everything falls by the wayside. Expecting the Panthers to challenge for the Super Bowl in Year 1 of Frank Reich's reign is unrealistic, but there's nothing to suggest a potential NFC South title challenge shouldn't be a short-term goal looking at the current state of affairs around the division.
Confidence is high across the franchise. From the staff, players, and fanbase, everyone is now pulling in the same direction in the hope Carolina football can once again become a source of great pride.
Without further ado, here are three Panthers players that must unlock their potential during the 2023 campaign.
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
When Tommy Tremble made the omission this week that he hadn't been coached about the route-running aspect of playing the tight-end position or anything pass-catching related before this offseason, it was yet another damning indictment on the Matt Rhule era. It also provided renewed optimism that the former third-round selection can make major strides in Year 3 of his professional career.
Tremble has the athleticism and has reportedly impressed head coach Frank Reich with his application throughout the offseason so far. Generating targets might be difficult with Hayden Hurst joining the ranks, but the Notre Dame product could be the one who benefits more than most from a creative offensive scheme when push comes to shove.
Bryce Young needs as many dependable pass-catchers as possible to smooth his important transition. If Tremble's potential can come to the fore, it'll help enormously.