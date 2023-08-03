3 Carolina Panthers players with overlooked potential in 2023
- The improving RB
- The exciting TE
- The do-it-all weapon
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
All the hype has centered on the free-agent acquisition of Miles Sanders. The Carolina Panthers spent decent money on the running back position despite getting Christian McCaffrey's massive contract off the books, but those in power are hoping the former second-round selection out of Penn State becomes a true three-down weapon for the offense to lean on next season.
Sanders certainly has the scope to reach these targets and is also coming off the first Pro Bowl campaign of his career. What this means for others in the room has yet to be determined, but Chuba Hubbard looks the part this offseason and might be a surprise most teams don't see coming.
The one-time Oklahoma State standout took a major leap forward last season when all hope seemed lost. Hubbard was more patient in finding running lanes, absorbed contact effectively, and also brought on other critical areas such as pass-catching and blocking for good measure.
Hubbard looks in tremendous physical shape this off-season. Raheem Blackshear is also catching the eye, so it'll be fascinating to see this dynamic shake out in preseason games and during the opening stages of the 2023 campaign.
Many tabbed Hubbard as a wasted draft pick after getting almost no professional development from the previous regime. If his upward trend continues, he could be a useful asset for the Panthers under Frank Reich and Thomas Brown.