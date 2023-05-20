3 Carolina Panthers players with the potential to dominate in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players have the potential to become truly dominant under Frank Reich and his new coaching regime during the 2023 season?
There is more hope than ever surrounding the Carolina Panthers and their potential chances for improvement in 2023. A real sense of purpose has enveloped the franchise since Frank Reich became head coach, with the NFC South seemingly there for the taking if everything goes well throughout the current preparation period.
For the Panthers to take the step from also-rans into contention, it must be a collective effort. Fringe players will be tasked with responsibilities, but more established figures have to perform well for Reich to stand any chance of turning this organization around immediately.
Every playoff hopeful has a core group of individuals that are guaranteed to dominate. The Panthers might not be there just yet, but some will harbor hopes of entering this category working the high-caliber coaches - some for the first time in their pro careers.
With this in mind, here are three Panthers players with the potential to dominate in 2023.
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
After catching the eye throughout his sophomore campaign, Jaycee Horn has firmly cemented himself among the best young cornerbacks in the game. While health remains a slight issue, there's a lot to like about the former first-round pick's chances of taking another leap next season.
The Carolina Panthers are relying on Horn heavily given their lack of investment across the cornerback room this offseason. Something that seems especially strange considering the questions surrounding others such as Donte Jackson, C.J. Henderson, and Keith Taylor Jr.
While this does add a little extra pressure on Horn, it's nothing the South Carolina product isn't ready for. With a full 17-game campaign under his belt, a potential Pro Bowl season could be in the offing.