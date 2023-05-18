Examining NFC South landscape ahead of Carolina Panthers 2023 title bid
How is the NFC South landscape shaping out as the Carolina Panthers brace themselves for a potential divisional title challenge in 2023?
From the formation of the NFC South in 2002, there wasn't a repeat division champion until 2015. despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' stranglehold with Tom Brady under center in recent years, its wide-open status has now returned heading into the new campaign.
All four teams have a compelling case for winning the NFC South in 2023. The Carolina Panthers could be the favorites if Bryce Young gets acclimatized quickly, but their rivals must also fancy taking home the crown and securing a postseason berth along the way.
Going forward, I'll list each team's chance of winning the division while ranking the teams from most to least likely.
Carolina Panthers can win the NFC South in 2023
The Panthers almost put together a late postseason run last year after letting go of Matt Rhule. The defense will be as strong as ever and have an upgrade at quarterback with Young.
They also stand to benefit greatly from a head coach In Frank Reich that has led a team to the playoffs in his first year. All the Panthers need to win the division is more productivity at the quarterback position - which Young can provide with a smooth transition from college to the prs.
Carolina Panthers must be wary of the Falcons
This will probably be the one I get the most pushback on. I know their drafting of Bijan Robinson was widely criticized, and that will likely prove to be a reach in the long term. However, in the short term for this season, the Atlanta Falcons could run their way to a division championship.
Arthur Smith has experience leading a run-first team in a wide-open division. A ground attack of Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson could come with a style we haven't seen in decades.
Saints can push the Carolina Panthers if healthy
Derek Carr playing in a dome with nice offensive weapons. That may sound familiar, but sadly for New Orleans Saints fans, that never really led to success,
However, this is by far Carr's best defense, which is an undoubted positive. All the divisions' quarterbacks are closely grouped together, so if wide receiver Michael Thomas can put together a healthy season, that would be a game-changing wild card.
Carolina Panthers must not write off the Buccaneers
This is by far the least likely to me, but it is still possible. I know at the end of last year, the offensive line was struggling, and the defense wasn't what it once was. However, when you get a group of guys who feel like they're on their last run, something special can happen.
Baker Mayfield is the man tasked with replacing Tom Brady during what is going to be his last chance at proving his worth as a starting-caliber quarterback. With receivers of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin's caliber, it could be a fun run.
Mayfield performs best when the chips are down. That will need to be the case.
As the season approaches and all fanbases are talking themselves into a great season, the NFC South teams don't have to dream too big to see a home playoff game in their future. And looking at the bigger picture, opportunity certainly knocks for the Panthers in their first campaign under Reich.