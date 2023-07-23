3 Carolina Panthers players that must shine most at 2023 training camp
- The blossoming WR
- The regressing CB
- The franchise QB
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players need to put in high-level performances when the team begins training camp in the coming days?
Excitement is building as the Carolina Panthers are just a few short days away from beginning what will be a grueling series of training camp practices. Rookies are already in the building to get a head start before established locker room figures join them early next week ahead of Wednesday's first session.
The action will be hot and heavy when the pads start clapping. However, that's nothing compared to the stifling humidity that only intensifies the overall atmosphere at Wofford College in Spartanburg.
Every player is getting a clean slate under Frank Reich and his coaching staff. But there are some that need to hit the ground running in pursuit of inspiring confidence before Week 1's hotly anticipated clash against the Atlanta Falcons gets here.
With this in mind, here are three Panthers players that must shine most at training camp in 2023.
Keith Taylor Jr. - Carolina Panthers CB
Things are hanging in the balance for Keith Taylor Jr. entering Year 3 of his professional career. The cornerback regressed considerably last season after a promising rookie campaign, so the margin for error is non-existent under a coaching staff that has no emotional attachment to him whatsoever.
The Carolina Panthers haven't given up on Taylor and others based on their lack of investment in their cornerback options throughout the spring. He has the size and length to potentially make a difference in Ejiro Evero's scheme, but anything less than excellence at training camp could see his roster spot in doubt.
Taylor should be under no illusions about his status. But there is still time to shift his concerning recent career trajectory with improved coaches guiding the former fifth-round selection every step of the way.