3 Carolina Panthers players that must shine most at 2023 training camp
- The blossoming WR
- The regressing CB
- The franchise QB
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
With his rookie contract finally signed, Bryce Young heads into training camp looking to increase the belief that he is the man capable of leading the Carolina Panthers back to prominence. It's a lot to ask from a rookie at the best of times, but something that comes with the territory after what they sacrificed for the privilege of taking him No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young's poise, intelligence, and quiet confidence were enough to ensure the best possible transition throughout early workouts. That was the easy part - it's how the player adjusts when pads go on and the tempo rises significantly at training camp which is more important.
Everything seems to come easy for Young. It'll be nice to see some adversity emerge in a weird way at camp, which should tell us more about the signal-caller's resolve and how teammates rally around in times of struggle.
It's not going to be perfect for Young in 2023. Nor should it be considering he's walking into the unknown and hasn't earned anything in terms of NFL respect from opposing defenses.
The former Alabama star lives and breathes the game. His preparation is meticulous and Young's ruthless mentality between the white lines is something that rubs off positively on those around him - and it's been that way almost from the moment he picked up a football.
Carolina is looking for Young to impose himself, lead from the front, and gain additional trust at camp. Something that could allow a hot start when the real action commences.