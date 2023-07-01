3 Carolina Panthers players whose stock is soaring ahead of 2023 training camp
By Dean Jones
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
It's not just Bryce Young among the rookies that have been better than advertised so far. The quarterback gains the majority of headlines as the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but wide receiver Jonathan Mingo also came in for significant praise from head coach Frank Reich once spring workouts came to a concussion.
Mingo came recommended by Steve Smith Sr. and Young before the Panthers took the plunge at No. 39 overall. His physical strength, smooth route-running, and explosiveness after the catch have been evident throughout opening practices, which should provide him with added confidence before the pads begin clapping in the unrivaled humidity of Spartanburg.
There's also a strong work ethic associated with Mingo that cannot be overlooked. The Ole Miss product stayed behind after almost every practice catching balls with Terrace Marshall Jr. - another who looks poised for a standout campaign with D.J. Moore no longer around.
Earning prominent targets immediately might be asking too much considering the presence of Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, and Marshall. However, nothing can be dismissed entirely and if Mingo's progression continues, expect the second-round pick to become a focal point sooner rather than later.
It's not hard to see why so many fell in love with Mingo during the pre-draft process. What's important for the wideout is building on all this recently acquired momentum before Week 1.