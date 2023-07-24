3 Carolina Panthers players that could surprise at training camp in 2023
By Dean Jones
Laviska Shenault Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
The introduction of Frank Reich and Thomas Brown brings a dynamic new offensive scheme to the Carolina Panthers. Something that mixes the traditional with innovative forward-thinking, which might be the spark that ignites a talented group to bigger things moving forward.
One player that could benefit most from this necessary upgrade is Laviska Shenault Jr. The former second-round selection flashed following his trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, but opportunities weren't as plentiful as many hoped once Carolina went with a run-first system after Matt Rhule became surplus to requirements.
Shenault has the athletic tools to make a difference almost anywhere on the field. The Panthers have hinted at deploying the weapon as a multi-purpose gadget option - perhaps in a similar way San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan uses Deebo Samuel to his benefit.
While asking Shenault to become Samuel is pushing it, his size and physicality can be lined up almost anywhere with minimal fuss. This is also a big season upcoming for the player, who's looking for a new deal either on the Panthers or elsewhere in 2024.
The one-time Colorado star can cement his status as a part of Carolina's plans with a decent showing at camp. Considering what Reich and Brown have planned for the player, it wouldn't be the biggest shock to see him take training camp by storm.