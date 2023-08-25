3 Carolina Panthers players that can tip the scales in 2023 preseason finale
These Carolina Panthers players can do their chances the world of good tonight.
By Dean Jones
Jammie Robinson - Carolina Panthers S
There appears no doubt about Jammie Robinson's status on the 53-man roster. However, just what sort of role the fifth-round selection will occupy as a rookie is the big question that nobody knows the answer to currently.
Robinson's athleticism and aggressiveness came across throughout the offseason. Some mistakes were to be expected, but with others in the secondary staking a strong claim, it's hard to gauge how far down the safety depth chart the former Florida State standout will find himself when push comes to shove.
It might be worth giving Robinson prominent reps on defense against the Detroit Lions without some of the more experienced figures to see how he fares. Not having that support system represents a sink-or-swim situation for the player, but it'll give the Carolina Panthers a broader indication of how their young performer is developing.
In all honesty, perhaps stashing Robinson down the depth chart and allowing him to develop at his own pace could be the best course of action. He has enough explosiveness to assist on special teams in the meantime.
If Robinson can give a good account of himself in Carolina's preseason finale at Bank of America Stadium, it might be enough to make the coaching staff think twice about how much he'll be involved within Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base scheme next season. Anything less will leave him firmly on the fringes.