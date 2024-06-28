3 Carolina Panthers position groups that could become weak links in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers cornerbacks
Another area where the Carolina Panthers look light of reliable options is the cornerback position. Dan Morgan seems happy enough with the options available, but that shouldn't prevent the general manager from fortifying the unit before Week 1 depending on what opportunities present themselves.
Donte Jackson was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of the deal to acquire wide receiver Diontae Johnson. C.J. Henderson left for the Houston Texans in free agency. This was no great loss after he failed to raise his consistency levels following an eye-catching trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Troy Hill re-signed a one-year deal. The Panthers also signed Dane Jackson, who has a big fan in Morgan and could occupy the starting position opposite Jaycee Horn.
There are questions around the rest, including rookie Chau Smith-Wade. This group's fortunes rest almost entirely on Horn's health. He must put a consistent run of games together to avoid the passing defense becoming a weak link next season.
This is a crossroads campaign for Horn. His talent as a shutdown coverage presence is undeniable. However, featuring just 22 times over three seasons thanks to a series of frustrating health complications became an ongoing worry.
The Panthers triggered Horn's fifth-year option this offseason. This was a vote of confidence in the player. It also allows the franchise to keep its options open if the same injury concerns rear their ugly head in 2024.
Hopefully, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero can do more with the options available once again. Anything less could see the cornerback room become an easy target for opposing offenses.
Rumors linking Stephon Gilmore with a return to the Panthers seem to be evaporating quickly. But don't be surprised if Morgan gets another corner into the fold with the potential to accumulate prominent rotational reps right out of the gate.
That would be a great help based on how things stand currently.