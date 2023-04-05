3 Carolina Panthers position groups that improved most during 2023 offseason
Which Carolina Panthers position groups improved most during an eventful 2023 off-season period for the organization so far?
It's been remarkable to see many landmark changes implemented so efficiently by the Carolina Panthers since their 2022 season engagements concluded. There is a completely different feel across the organization currently, which is a far cry from the doom and gloom that's enveloped the franchise almost constantly since their memorable run to the Super Bowl.
There is a lot of hard work ahead. Carolina's exceptional coaching staff must put the right foundations in place throughout the preparation period and there is also the small matter of the 2023 NFL Draft to get through before that.
However, there cannot be anything other than optimism considering how bleak things looked once upon a time. If this trend continues in the coming months, expect the Panthers to make a bold bid for NFC South supremacy when competitive games arrive.
With that in mind, here are three Panthers position groups that improved most throughout a busy offseason so far in 2023.
Position Group No. 1
Carolina Panthers improved at safety
Upgrading the safety position was accomplished in double-quick time by the Carolina Panthers in free agency. The addition of Vonn Bell was a tremendous signing by those in power, which should provide defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero with another stable presence on the backend to go alongside Xavier Woods.
This move also gives the Panthers more creativity where Jeremy Chinn is concerned. The former second-round pick looks set to roam the field instinctively depending on the situation, which is undoubtedly where his outstanding athletic attributes are best suited based on his three seasons in Carolina.