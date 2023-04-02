Carolina Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: BPA edition
Which way could the Carolina Panthers go with their 2023 NFL Draft selections if they took the best player available approach to recruitment?
The Carolina Panthers have done a tremendous job of setting things up perfectly for their new franchise quarterback in 2023. And thanks to their eye-popping trade up to No. 1 overall, those in power have their pick of any prospect emerging from the college ranks this year.
Everybody has their favorite. One could make a strong case for any of the top-three prospects, which is probably what it'll come down to with hype diminishing where Will Levis is concerned.
Considering the current state of Carolina's roster and general manager Scott Fitterer's usual approach, they could be in a position to select the best player available throughout the draft. It's also worth remembering that the Panthers have around $27.48 million in available salary-cap space to further bolster their ranks in free agency should they wish.
There is a real sense of excitement surrounding the Panthers and their chances of immediate progress under Frank Reich next season. Finding a legitimate franchise signal-caller will be the biggest priority, but a strong draft overall could make a huge difference in their quest to win the NFC South in 2023.
Using the NFL Mock Draft database simulator, we took a look at which way the Panthers might go with their upcoming picks in our latest seven-round NFL mock draft. One that is arguably the most important since 2011 when Carolina selected Cam Newton at No. 1 overall.