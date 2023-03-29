5 edge rushers the Carolina Panthers could sign before 2023 NFL Draft
Which free-agent edge rushers could the Carolina Panthers potentially sign to further strengthen their position ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft?
It's been a memorable off-season period for the Carolina Panthers. Their coaching staff is elite, they have the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft thanks to a daring trade, and some outstanding free agents have come into the fold on team-friendly deals to further heighten optimism.
Carolina is setting things up perfectly for their new signal caller. The Panthers also have $27.48 million in salary-cap space to make further moves if the right opportunity comes along.
According to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, those in power are still looking to add a veteran edge rusher. However, the writer added that Carolina is not willing to overpay in an indifferent market at the position.
With this in mind, here are five edge rushers that the Panthers could sign before the 2023 NFL Draft.
Edge Rusher No. 1
Carolina Panthers could sign Yannick Ngakoue
Yannick Ngakoue is one of the best pass-rushers remaining on the market. He also has an association with Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich from their time together on the Indianapolis Colts.
Ngakoue might be a little on the expensive side, but there's no doubting his credentials. Placing him opposite Brian Burns as a 3-4 outside linebacker could provide the Panthers with a legitimate edge-rushing tandem capable of causing havoc.