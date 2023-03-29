4 underrated moves that can propel Panthers playoff push in 2023
Which underrated moves made by the Carolina Panthers this offseason have the potential to propel their potential playoff push in 2023?
The Carolina Panthers have been moving a little differently this off-season. Matt Rhule's incompetent handling of team affairs as the primary decision-maker is no longer a complication, which has seen a far more professional, cohesive approach to recruitment after David Tepper wielded the ax following a Week 5 hammering against the San Francisco 49ers in 2022.
General manager Scott Fitterer is leading the charge alongside a front office and coaching staff that is loaded with high-class figures. Tepper also deserves some credit for putting up the money to make this possible to restore stability in the aftermath of Rhule's departure.
ESPN's recent power rankings had the Panthers at No. 21 overall - which was first in the NFC South. This division is there for the taking and if Carolina selects the right quarterback at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, it's all systems go.
With this in mind, here are four underrated off-season moves that can propel the Panthers' playoff hopes in 2023.
Underrated Move No. 1
Carolina Panthers hired Jim Caldwell
After leaving a notable impression when interviewed for the Carolina Panthers' vacant head coaching position, the team managed to convince Jim Caldwell to join Frank Reich's staff. A move that came with little fanfare but could have hugely positive implications for the team's chances in 2023.
Caldwell is a sound offensive mind with proven capabilities when it comes to developing quarterbacks. He's also a leader of men held in high esteem in league circles, which the Panthers were sorely lacking from the coaching staff under Matt Rhule.
The senior assistant will be leaned on heavily thanks to his experience. Caldwell sees something special could be brewing in Carolina and his presence is a major asset.