3 Carolina Panthers on the roster bubble who must impress at 2024 minicamp
By Dean Jones
Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers had to make improvements around Bryce Young this offseason. Everything around the quarterback crumbled in 2023 and he suffered accordingly during a rookie campaign to forget. Considering the significant investment made in the promising signal-caller, the same couldn't happen again next time around.
As previously stated, the offensive line should improve. Carolina also invested in the pass-catchers by trading for Diontae Johnson and moved up for Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Hopes are high that Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo can also cement their respective statuses under Dave Canales, so there's a lot to like about Young's potential for a bounce-back campaign.
Nothing is guaranteed. There's also an opportunity for an unheralded player to rise from obscurity into a decent role over the summer. It's early days, but Jalen Coker could be that guy when it's all said and done.
The Panthers made bringing Coker into the fold one of their top priorities when undrafted free agency commences. He got more guaranteed money than most who failed to hear their names called. That's a clear sign Carolina sees something in the wideout to potentially mold into something more over time.
Coker's lack of game-changing speed and playing at Holy Cross went against the pass-catcher when push came to shove. That said, he's a slick route runner with assured hands. He knows how to manipulate opposing cornerbacks and create separation. This is matched by outstanding body control in tight windows to further raise expectations.
This is something the Panthers can put to good use. However, Coker must do enough throughout the offseason to give the coaching staff extra confidence that he's worthy of a spot over someone like Terrace Marshalll Jr. or David Moore.
It's a big challenge for Coker, but he's sure to relish the challenge. He's also highly motivated to silence his doubters after being overlooked during the college selection process.