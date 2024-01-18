3 Carolina Panthers selling points during critical Ben Johnson interview
The big meeting is almost upon us.
By Dean Jones
What major selling points could the Carolina Panthers point to during their critical upcoming meeting with head coaching target Ben Johnson?
While the Carolina Panthers are doing their due diligence by interviewing several head coaching candidates, it's common knowledge around the NFL who their primary target is. Team owner David Tepper has been enamored with Ben Johnson's credentials for some time. Now, the erratic billionaire gets the chance to state his case to the most coveted name in this year's hiring cycle.
According to multiple reports, the Panthers will virtually interview Johnson on Friday. This is assumingly once final preparations are made by the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator heading into their crunch divisional round clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. From Tepper's perspective, it must go well.
There's some thought that Tepper will make Johnson a contractual offer he cannot refuse. Money isn't everything - although it helps. Convincing the progressive play-caller that this is a project worth joining is the biggest challenge the hedge fund manager and his brain trust must overcome.
With this in mind, here are three major selling points the Panthers can use during their pivotal meeting with Johnson.
Carolina Panthers can sell the home-state hero angle
Ben Johnson will also be speaking to the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks. Others have also requested an interview. While the two teams mentioned could be more intriguing, the Carolina Panthers can offer the coordinator an opportunity to become revered in his home state if he turns this franchise around.
Johnson hails from Charleston, South Carolina. He was a quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels. There is interest in the job for that specific reason, one suspects. The chance to be closer to home and make the Panthers a team both states can be proud of.
It'll take much more than that, but it's a good place to start. Who knows, it could pull on Johnson's heartstrings along the way.