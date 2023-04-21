3 Carolina Panthers who could tumble down the depth chart after 2023 draft
Which Carolina Panthers players could tumble down the depth chart depending on what the team does during the 2023 NFL Draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft is one of excitement for every Carolina Panthers fan as the team gets set to select their franchise quarterback of the future. But some players already on the roster will be nervously awaiting which college recruits come into the fold.
Carolina's new regime has preached the importance of competition. As the old saying goes, iron sharpens iron, so the more players are fighting for their places throughout the preparation period, the better things could be when competitive action begins.
It'll be interesting to see how things unfold during the draft. Scott Fitterer outlined a few position groups the Panthers might target, but there could be room for a luxury or two along the way once some pressing priorities are met.
With this in mind, here are three Panthers players who could tumble down the depth chart after the 2023 NFL Draft.
Player No. 1
Marquis Haynes - Carolina Panthers OLB
The Carolina Panthers are clearly prioritizing an edge rusher after their quarterback comes into the fold at No. 1 overall. Finding consistency opposite Brian Burns was a challenge the previous regime couldn't muster and little was done to strengthen this area during free agency to further heighten urgency.
Depending on who comes into the fold, it could see Marquis Haynes Sr. facing a fight for his depth chart standing. While the former Ole Miss star has been a solid rotational piece throughout his time in Carolina, that will hold little weight to a coaching staff that's brand new and starting with a clean slate.
There's nothing to suggest Haynes cannot occupy a similar role next season. But the task will be much stiffer if a highly-touted college recruit is acquired as expected.