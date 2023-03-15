3 Panthers facing uncertain futures after early free-agent moves in 2023
Which Carolina Panthers players are facing uncertain futures after the early stages of free agency in 2023?
After a quiet start to free agency for the Carolina Panthers, things are heating up. The team is putting together a decent spell of recruitment with very few big-money signings, which should serve them well heading into their most important NFL Draft since 2011.
There is a lot of hard work ahead. But things feel notably different with general manager Scott Fitterer calling the shots and cap-guru Samir Suleiman is doing his bit to ensure additional flexibility in the coming weeks.
Obviously, this leaves some already on the roster nervously looking over their shoulders. However, the Panthers have no room for sentiment as they look to emerge from the NFL wilderness and into legitimate playoff contention during the first season under head coach Frank Reich.
With that being said, here are three Panthers players facing uncertain futures after the early stages of free agency in 2023.
Player No. 1
Giovanni Ricci - Carolina Panthers FB
With the signing of tight end Hayden Hurst, it casts doubt on how everything fits for others. If the Carolina Panthers decided to move Tommy Tremble into a typical full-back role, it leaves Giovanni Ricci on the outside looking in.
Ricci carved out a decent role for himself since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2020. However, the coaching staff that was so high on the player has long since departed, so he'll be fighting for his future despite getting a one-year deal recently.