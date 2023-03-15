5 Panthers on the hot seat after bold trade for No. 1 pick in 2023
Which Carolina Panthers are now firmly on the hot seat after their decision to trade up to secure the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft?
The deal has been done and the Carolina Panthers will now begin working on what to do with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. This was a bombshell move of epic proportions and one that could be franchise-altering depending on how things play out.
Those in power needed to do something. The Panthers have been starved of consistent quarterback play for years, so this trade provides legitimate hope for the future if they find the right guy.
The price was steep and losing D.J. Moore was less than ideal. But this was clearly the cost of doing business and the Panthers can now look forward with a sense of optimism after so long languishing among the NFL's bottom feeders.
With that being said, here are five Panthers who now find themselves on the hot seat following their surge to No. 1 overall.
Panther No. 1
Matt Corral - Carolina Panthers QB
This trade is terrible news for Matt Corral's career prospects with the Carolina Panthers. The former third-round pick missed his entire rookie campaign through injury and now has a completely new coaching staff to impress - a task that became even more difficult with their trade into the top spot.
Corral must hit the ground running this offseason, and even that might not be enough. Especially if the Panthers also acquire a veteran option to mentor or become a short-term bridge depending on who they draft at No. 1.