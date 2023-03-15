3 Panthers facing uncertain futures after early free-agent moves in 2023
Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE
Moving forward with the current tight end options was simply not an option for the Carolina Panthers. Whether reinforcements arrived via free agency or the 2023 NFL Draft was irrelevant - as long as they came.
As it turned out, the Panthers got themselves a proven performer from the veteran pool. Hayden Hurst joined the ranks on a three-year deal and immediately becomes the most complete presence at the position Carolina has had since Greg Olsen was around.
While this is undoubtedly positive for the franchise, it casts fresh doubts on Ian Thomas. His blocking is among the league's best, but there's been no consistency from the pass-catching aspect, which is an integral element for any modern-day tight end.
There doesn't appear to be any real out on Thomas' contract until 2024. This means a blocking role could be in the offing next season before the time comes to move on.
Thomas has nobody to blame but himself. There was a significant opportunity for the Indiana product to become Olsen's long-term successor, but he didn't meet expectations and immediately tumbles down the depth chart following Hurst's arrival.