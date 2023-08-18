3 Carolina Panthers under pressure to perform in Preseason Week 2 at NY Giants
The heat is on…
By Luke Gray
Which Carolina Panthers players are under the most pressure to perform during their Preseason Week 2 game at the New York Giants?
It's been a week of reflection for Frank Reich and his team. After the 27-0 thrashing the Carolina Panthers were handed at the hands of the New York Jets, it’s time for them to face the other tenants of MetLife Stadium tonight.
After being the only team to be shut out in Preseason Week 1, Reich will be hoping for an improved display. This starts with the offensive line that was frankly embarrassed last Saturday.
It will be another test for the Panthers’ protection as the New York Giants boasts one of the league's highest blitz rates in 2022. They also have a gifted defensive front seven with the likes of Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
The Panthers have some injury concerns heading into the penultimate preseason game, with Terrace Marshall Jr., Andy Dalton, and Miles Sanders not expected to play. However, rookie Bryce Young - who looked composed on his NFL debut - is once again expected to play the first two or three offensive series. One hopes the offensive line will do a better job of protecting than they did a week ago.
Wins are not the aim of the preseason. But after such a promising offseason, it was demoralizing to see the lack of execution from the Panthers, and the fact offensive line coach James Campen called an impromptu positional meeting in the aftermath of the Jets game spoke volumes.
But now, let’s take a look at three Panthers who need to perform in this potentially vital preseason game.