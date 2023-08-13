3 critical observations from Bryce Young's preseason performance vs. NY Jets
How did the Carolina Panthers quarterback fare in his NFL debut?
By Dean Jones
What were some critical observations from Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's preseason performance against the New York Jets?
After a smooth integration, Bryce Young took the field in a game-day setting for the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft wasn't expected to play much, with those in power focusing their warmup commitments on seeing what they have in second-year-pro Matt Corral.
It was a hot and humid day in Charlotte, which was made worse by the 4 p.m. kickoff time. Television trumps all where the NFL is concerned, so the Panthers and Young just had to get on with it.
Young didn't do anything to suggest he wasn't worthy of being the top pick in the draft. But what were some critical observations from the player's preseason performance during Carolina's shutout loss versus the New York Jets on home soil?
Bryce Young looked poised
One of the big things that set Bryce Young apart from the other contenders atop the draft was poise. Nothing seems to fluster the signal-caller and even though some remain concerned about his durability, he seems to navigate every challenge to the utmost effect with very little wasted movements.
It was a small sample size, but Young put this poise on full display during his brief NFL debut. The former Alabama star completed four of six passes for 21 yards and a 72.2 passer rating, showing good accuracy over short to intermediate routes that will be important for the Carolina Panthers and their quest to generate yards after the catch.
There also seemed to be a nice rhythm to his play when there was a pocket to work with. This brings me to my next point…