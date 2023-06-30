What set Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young apart during early offseason workouts?
By Dean Jones
What set Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young apart during an outstanding early offseason workout period for the No. 1 overall pick?
The impression made by Bryce Young since joining the Carolina Panthers as their No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft has been nothing short of extraordinary. And that's an understatement.
While many would have wilted under the intense spotlight, his poise and calm demeanor ensured the smoothest transition imaginable throughout early off-season workouts. Something that whets the appetite further with training camp at Wofford College just around the corner.
Young surged to No. 1 on the quarterback depth chart quickly, which was encouraging. His quiet confidence and ruthless mentality have already won over teammates, which was arguably going to be the most difficult task of all considering his lack of experience and all the hype without playing an NFL down.
Bryce Young has blown away the Carolina Panthers so far
Carolina's brass believed in Young enough to make him their new face of the franchise. He's done nothing to make them question the move as yet - although we'll get a better indication of what the former Alabama stud could accomplish as a rookie when the pads start clapping at camp.
When discussing what's set Young apart during his early practices, running back and recent free-agent signing Miles Sanders stated during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show via On3.com that his strong work ethic, high football IQ, and a rare ability to never get flustered have left a positive mark in no uncertain terms.
"I look at him, and he’s very sharp and on it with everything. He’s there early, he leaves late. His decision-making is smart. He doesn’t force anything, really. His pocket presence is what really stands out to me. So, again, the height doesn’t matter—I hope nobody’s worried about the height. But I like him, and we got a bright future ahead… His pocket presence is amazing to me. You think he’s gonna get sacked, you think he’s just looking, he’s lost in there. But no — he got his eyes downfield, and his release is quick, too. He lets it go quick, and it’s accurate."- Miles Sanders via On3
This is exactly why the Panthers were so enamored with Young in the first place. But even the likes of Frank Reich and Thomas Brown have been blown away by the amount they've been able to put on the Heisman Trophy winner's plate.
Sanders will have a big role to play in Young's production as his backfield partner, tone-setter in the run game, and security blanket catching passes over short-to-intermediate routes. If the pair hit it off within a far more expansive scheme, then there's just no telling what the Panthers could achieve during their first campaign with Reich leading the charge.
It's an exciting time to be a Panthers fan. All their exceptional offseason moves will count for nothing if they cannot get business done effectively in a competitive setting, but everyone associated with the franchise can relax safe in the knowledge Young will be collected, prepared beyond measure, and clinical when it counts.
Young also seems to be building up his frame slowly as he gets set to cope with the rigors of NFL life. Just another sign that it might be all systems go for the softly spoken signal-caller with the world at his feet.