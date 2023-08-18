3 Carolina Panthers under pressure to perform in Preseason Week 2 at NY Giants
By Luke Gray
Jammie Robinson - Carolina Panthers S
Outside of Bryce Young, many Carolina Panthers fans were most excited by fifth-round selection Jammie Robinson. The former Florida State safety was a standout player in the ACC during his time in Tallahassee, so there was a high level of intrigue surrounding the pick.
Robinson plays with a chip on his shoulder. After being drafted, the defensive back took to social media to say there weren’t 144 players better than him in reference to him being the No. 145 overall selection.
However, in his first NFL outing against the New York Jets, Robinson didn’t endear himself to fans of his new team. Despite being a standout early on in camp, he hardly covered himself in glory when rookie running back Israel Abanikanda burst into the second level.
Robinson came down to meet him and Abanikanda then hit the Panthers hopeful with a nasty spin move, leaving the player stranded. But the most disappointing aspect was the lack of hustle as he gave up on the play.
Now, of course, Robinson is a rookie, and mistakes are bound to happen. But this was still disappointing to see. And the fact Carolina worked out Chris Jackson shows the performance didn’t go unnoticed by those in positions of power.
Robinson must bounce back against the New York Giants on Saturday, If we see any more lack of effort plays from the first-year-pro as we did against the Jets, he may find the Panthers bring someone in to take his job.