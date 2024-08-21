3 Carolina Panthers undrafted free agents with best roster chances post-camp
By Dean Jones
Demani Richardson - Carolina Panthers S
Competition is fierce on defense heading into the final week before final cuts. The Carolina Panthers have some difficult choices upcoming. Getting them right is crucial if this once-proud franchise wants to pick itself off the canvas and back to respectability.
The safety room is arguably the most competitive position group right now. San Franklin Jr.'s injury was a blow to the player, especially after he left a big impression on new head coach Dave Canales. His complication also opens things up for others looking to carve out their path in 2024.
It's all about gaining momentum at the right time. Demani Richardson has more of that than most after coming to life over the last fortnight.
The undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M took time to settle, but the light has officially come on. Richardson is making his presence felt in practice and looking like he belongs. The defensive back also came up with an eye-catching interception during Carolina's second preseason game against the New York Jets to bolster his hopes further.
This is all positive for Richardson, whose skill set seems tailor-made for Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base system. His fortunes are still hanging in the balance, so much will depend on how many safeties the Panthers take through into Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller are the two starting options and should provide the backend with veteran dependability. Nick Scott has a previous connection to Evero and will be the primary backup. Alex Cook also looks like a shoo-in considering his emergence last season and some encouraging growth over the summer.
That's four, so it could be a straight fight between Richardson and Jammie Robinson - who's been listed as a nickel cornerback, too - for the fifth and final spot. Rudy Ford is another possibility, although he came into the franchise extremely late and is playing catch-up.
Regardless of whether Richardson makes it or not, the rookie's got enough solid film to potentially get picked up by someone else. If the first-year pro clears waivers, he'll be a lock for the practice squad. But he'll be aiming much higher.