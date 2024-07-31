Forgotten Carolina Panthers player must step up after Sam Franklin Jr. blow
By Dean Jones
Injuries to key personnel became synonymous with the Carolina Panthers' downfall last season. It's been relatively encouraging on the health front throughout the offseason aside from some minor complications. That came to an abrupt halt after the team's Back Together Saturday practice at Bank of America Stadium.
San Franklin Jr. - the safety and standout special teams ace - suffered a broken foot on the controversial turf surface and will miss a considerable period. There's hope he can return at some stage during the 2024 season, but the Panthers must pivot from their original trajectory once again in pursuit of improvements.
Jammie Robinson must become a special teams force for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
Head coach Dave Canales acknowledged that Franklin will be sorely missed on and off the field. He also called on those further down the pecking order to step up and make their presence felt with a better opportunity awaiting them based on comments via the team's website.
"You can't replace Sam Franklin, but this is a great opportunity for guys to step up. There's guys that can find a role for themselves on special teams. And really, that's a great way to make the 53, is to make an impact in these practices first. And then, of course, as we hit preseason opportunities, to be able to step up in that role. But, Sam certainly is a special player, not just from an ability standpoint and the impact he makes, but also just his juice, his personality, he's one of my guys. It's like every day, it's just this great opportunity, and he loves being out there. He loves playing ball, so, a big loss there, but definitely looking for some guys to step up in terms of the play."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Franklin's injury places Jammie Robinson firmly under the microscope. Last year's fifth-round selection doesn't hold out much hope of cracking the safety rotation thanks to the presence of Nick Scott and Alex Cook behind the starting tandem of Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller. However, that's not what the primary focus appears to be.
The former Temple star's biggest strength is on special teams. Franklin is exceptional in this critical discipline and his absence will be felt greatly. This bears more significance when one considers the NFL's new kickoff rules - something that makes assured defensive special teams play more essential than ever.
This is where Robinson comes in. He gained plenty of special teams experience last season, featuring in 70 percent of snaps. His fiery attitude and decent quickness became an asset despite a few lapses along the way. The Florida State product won't replicate what Franklin brings to the table, but he won't be found wanting for sufficient effort that's for sure.
Watching Robinson's usage and development in the wake of Franklin's injury will tell us plenty about how the coaching staff perceives his ability. His situation remains precarious - especially under a new regime with no emotional attachment to those drafted by the previous decision-makers. The defensive back needs to make every rep count and thrive during the preseason. That should be enough to inspire enough confidence to take through onto the 53-man roster.
Robinson will give it everything, but that's not always enough. While Franklin's injury is unfortunate, this could be the opening he needs to make a better go of things in Year 2 of his professional career.
Anything less could see his time with the Panthers end almost before it began.