3 Carolina Panthers undrafted free agents with best roster chances post-camp
By Dean Jones
Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers' wide receiver room is extremely crowded. That wasn't the case last season, so it cannot be seen as anything other than positive for quarterback Bryce Young heading into a crucial second season with the franchise.
Young's developing some encouraging chemistry with his primary pass-catchers. The dominoes are starting to fall in terms of depth chart standing, but there's still time for those on the fringes to alter narratives. Jalen Coker fits into this category.
The Panthers allocated a decent undrafted free-agent contract to Coker, who got significant interest from elsewhere. There have been flashes of immense promise from the Holy Cross product. Whether it's enough to unseat others vying for roster spots is up for debate.
Coker was always going to be a slow burner. He's a crisp route runner who's got assured hands. Not having top-end NFL speed was his detriment pre-draft. His minimal contribution over Carolina's first two preseason contests only raises the stakes further heading into what might be his final week with the organization.
Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, first-rounder Xavier Legette, and Jonathan Mingo will make it. Terrace Marshall Jr.'s summer renaissance improves his chances. Ihmir Smith-Marsette's versatility should see him included. That leaves Coker competing with players such as David Moore and Mike Strachan for the other position if Carolina takes through seven wideouts.
The Panthers are in a predicament of sorts with Coker. Dan Morgan will be acutely aware that placing him on waivers in the hope of stashing him on the practice squad could see another team put in a claim. He was one of the hottest coveted undrafted free agents for a reason. But his inclusion on the roster means someone else would have to be made surplus to requirements.
Coker should get plenty of work against the Buffalo Bills in Carolina's preseason finale. How he performs could make the difference between securing his place or being cast aside entirely.