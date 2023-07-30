3 critical Bryce Young observations from Carolina Panthers training camp Week 1
By Dean Jones
After weeks of waiting, the Carolina Panthers finally got the chance to showcase their new franchise quarterback from atop the depth chat permanently with the start of training camp this week. Bryce Young carries the hopes of the organization on his shoulders, which is a challenge he's been preparing for ever since his emergence as a high school prodigy in Southern California to begin a prolific fledgling career.
It was an outstanding start to early workouts for Young, so the anticipation was evident heading into Carolina's training camp. This obviously comes with increased intensity and higher tempo - another test of the former Alabama star's mettle before he takes the field in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.
Young is fully aware that his previous accomplishments and where he was drafted mean nothing. But he's also capturing the imagination of an entire organization without so much as a raised word or act of flamboyance.
With that in mind, here are three critical observations from Young's first week at Panthers training camp.
Bryce Young conducts himself like a franchise QB
While the aura Bryce Young portrays isn't anything like the last franchise quarterback drafted by the Carolina Panthers, there's been a lot to like about the way he's conducted himself so far. Being the No. 1 pick comes with an immense sense of pressure and responsibility, but one the signal-caller is taking in his stride - winning over teammates and fans in rapid time.
Young's going above and beyond to make time for the team's support. The former Alabama star also looks more comfortable around teammates and according to Shaq Thompson, showed a completely different side to his personality during the rookie talent show to alter pre-conceived notions.
Of course, producing on the field is the most important thing. But the Panthers have a quarterback to be proud of once again.