3 critical Bryce Young observations from Carolina Panthers training camp Week 1
How has Bryce Young fared during his opening week at Carolina Panthers training camp?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's connection with D.J. Chark
It's a new-look wide receiver group for the Carolina Panthers after those in power included D.J. Moore in the trade package that secured the No. 1 pick and the chance to draft Bryce Young. Three new faces came into the fold via free agency and the college ranks, which could see balanced distribution rather than one primary weapon taking the majority of targets.
Young has a tough task on his hands developing chemistry with his primary playmakers while also attempting to get the better of Carolina's progressive young defense. It's been a mixed bag from the signal-caller so far, but one blossoming relationship caught the eye over the first week of training camp more than any other.
The Panthers are no doubt delighted with the cohesion between Young and D.J. Chark. His speed to stretch the field and outstanding ball skills have seen the duo come up with numerous highlights over the first few sessions - the start of what can hopefully become a fruitful tandem when the regular season arrives.
Chark is looking like a No. 1 option, although we're still early in the process. Adam Thielen and Terrace Marshall Jr. should also assist, but all signs point to the former second-round selection being one of the focal points for Young throughout his debut NFL campaign.
This all centers on health for Chark, who's missed 19 outings over the last two seasons. If he puts a consistent run of games together, Young seemingly has no trouble getting him the football and this partnership will only grow in the weeks ahead.