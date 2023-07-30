3 critical Bryce Young observations from Carolina Panthers training camp Week 1
How has Bryce Young fared during his opening week at Carolina Panthers training camp?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's steep learning curve
It was never going to be smooth sailing for Bryce Young. Anyone that expected it to be isn't living in reality.
Young has the poise and composure of a seasoned veteran. However, the Carolina Panthers can expect some growing pains throughout camp and at stages during the regular season.
This has been reflected over the first week of practice. There are times when Young looked clinical - especially on deep routes and boundary throws - but mistakes have been made and were punished by Carolina's improving defensive unit under Ejiro Evero.
Young's thrown two pick-sixes in consecutive sessions to C.J. Henderson and Shaq Thompson, which isn't ideal. Even so, there's been far more good than bad during a steep learning curve for the Heisman Trophy winner.
Dealing with adversity at this stage of the preparation period is also an important part of Young's development throughout camp. Having things all your own way can lead to complacency, which is something the Panthers are hoping to avoid by keeping the face of the franchise on his toes.
There will be good days. There will be bad days. But Young has done nothing to lessen the expectations for a brighter future with such a cerebral assassin under center.
Next step for Young? Producing the goods when the pads start popping.