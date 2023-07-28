Overcoming adversity is Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's next challenge
By Dean Jones
After a rough second training camp practice, overcoming adversity is the next big challenge for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.
Bryce Young has had things almost all his own way from the moment he picked up a football. This comes thanks to a natural gift to man the position and immeasurable hard work that got the once promising high school prospect to Alabama en route to becoming the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young's seamless transition to the Carolina Panthers over early workouts only whets the appetite further about what he could bring in the short and long term. Those in power were absolutely convinced this was the right guy worth sacrificing so much for, which only adds to the pressure on his shoulders heading into the most important stage of his football life.
Excitement is higher than it's been in some time. A new coaching staff with far greater standards helps, but much will also depend on Young and his ability to hit the ground running.
Carolina Panthers get to see how Bryce Young handles adversity
After an encouraging first day of camp practice for Young, things didn't quite go according to plan on Day 2. There were some nice moments - most notably with D.J. Chark, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Jonathan Mingo - but it was a little flat overall.
Young threw his first interception when a communication mishap saw C.J Henderson get his hands on a pick-six. There was also a fumbled handoff with Miles Sanders which wasn't ideal, but head coach Frank Reich didn't seem too concerned based on his comments via Augusta Stone and Darin Gantt from the team's website.
"It was a miscommunication on a stick route, as far as coming out versus running out – so normal stuff. I mean, you don't like it, (but) we'll get it cleaned up. We're going to make mistakes. About halfway through practice, at least on offense, where my eyes were a little bit more, it just felt like a little bit of a lull. A few too many turnovers and mistakes. But you don't panic. You learn from those, and you've got to bounce back."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
In all honesty, this might be a good thing going forward. This will tell us plenty about how Young deals with adversity, which is guaranteed to arrive at times during his rookie campaign.
How does he recover from a poor display or throw? How do his teammates rally around? What is mental fortitude like under extreme pressure? We just don't know for sure until Young experiences this among grown men who care nothing for his big reputation as the first player chosen from the college ranks in 2023.
Young has an old head on his shoulders. He carries himself like a seasoned veteran and received the best level of preparation imaginable in readiness for this moment - one indifferent practice isn't going to alter such a mindset at this juncture.
That's why camps exist - to rid teams of certain kinks, learn on the job, and improve chemistry before the real action arrives. Even so, it'll be interesting to see how Young imposes himself at Gibbs Stadium for Back Together Saturday in front of what's expected to be a bumper crowd.
The Heisman Trophy didn't get to where he is today by shirking challenges. So it would be a huge surprise if he didn't pass this latest test with flying colors.