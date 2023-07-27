4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 2
It was another interesting day of practice in the Spartanburg heat.
By Dean Jones
What were some critical observations to take from the second day of practice at Carolina Panthers training camp in Spartanburg?
There was no time for the Carolina Panthers to bask in a profitable first day of practice as players once again took to the Wofford College field for another session. It seemed a lot hotter and humid, but the atmosphere was much the same - excitement and enthusiasm aplenty where there was once nothing but misery and trepidation.
This is going to be a gradual process and the pads haven't come on yet. But that hasn't lessened the fascination with so many storylines attached to the Panthers heading into their potentially prosperous new era under Frank Reich.
With that being said, here are four critical observations to unpack from Carolina's second training camp practice heading into the 2023 campaign.
Carolina Panthers OLB Marquis Haynes' injury concern
This time of year is all about praying to the football gods for health leading into the season. There was a little scare for the Carolina Panthers on Day 2 when outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. was forced off the field with what looked like a strain.
The pass-rusher got some treatment on the sidelines but didn't return. Perhaps this is just erring on the side of caution, but it did nothing to lessen the concerns surrounding the Panthers' lack of edge options opposite Brian Burns.
Hopefully, this was nothing more than a precaution and Haynes can get back to it on Friday. Yetur Gross-Matos filled in for the one-time Ole Miss standout, which indicates he's in pole position for a key depth role in 2023.