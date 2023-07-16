3 reasons to be excited about the Carolina Panthers in 2023
2023 looks to be a season of promise and hope for the Carolina Panthers.
What are the reasons to be excited for the Carolina Panthers entering the upcoming 2023 season under Frank Reich?
The Carolina Panthers have not made the playoffs or finished above .500 since 2017. In spite of recent mediocrity, there are reasons for optimism heading into 2023 around the organization.
A majority of football media have positively looked at Carolina's off-season. Even though Super Bowl aspirations should be on hold for the moment, there is no doubt the Panthers will be a fun team to watch this season.
Everyone around the team - from the front office down to the players, coaches, and fans - can feel a gathered excitement around the team that has not been there for a while. With this in mind, here are three reasons to be excited about the Panthers as training camp approaches.
Carolina Panthers new coaching staff
After winning a Super Bowl as Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator and serving as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Frank Reich takes the helm for a team that needs success after the failures of the previous regime.
One of the significant reasons why the Carolina Panthers struggled mightily in recent years was the "leadership" of former head coach Matt Rhule. From the first day of his tenure in 2020 to its merciful end in 2022, he struggled to be anything more than a joke around the NFL and in the locker room.
In almost every game, Carolina looked outmatched and out-coached. Thankfully for the Panthers, they replaced Rhule with Reich, and he is someone with league-wide respect.
Two top coordinators in Thomas Brown and Ejiro Evero also joined the Panthers. Both bring new energy and voices to the offense and defense respectively.
Other notable assistants like Josh McCown and Duce Staley arrived. Simply put, Reich has built one of the best overall coaching staffs in the NFL.
The biggest difference with the Panthers going into 2023 is the cultural shift within the organization. Carolina was a walking joke over the past few years, but with Reich taking over at the helm, they are once again a serious team that fans can fully support.
And the difference on and off the field is going to be day and night.