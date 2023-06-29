3 reasons Bryce Young is the perfect quarterback for Carolina Panthers revolution
By Dean Jones
There are reasons to suggest Bryce Young is exactly the right quarterback to lead the Carolina Panthers revolution in 2023 and beyond.
The recent Carolina Panthers docuseries entitled The Blueprint was extremely well received and detailed a thorough offseason process to turn around the team's fortunes. Everything from the coaching hires, free agency, and the 2023 NFL Draft was featured heavily, which only added to the excitement about what this organization might be capable of under head coach Frank Reich's leadership.
One marquee addition could shift the landscape above all else. The Panthers were mesmerized by Bryce Young throughout their pre-draft process after securing the No. 1 pick, which has only been enhanced after his phenomenal integration throughout early offseason workouts.
There is a genuine belief something special could be brewing with Young under center. There will be some struggles - which isn't uncommon for rookie signal-callers during their initial adjustment to the pros - but this decision was made with long-term, sustainable success in mind.
With this in mind, here are three reasons why Young is the perfect quarterback to spearhead the Panthers' revolution in 2023 and beyond.
Bryce Young embraces Carolina Panthers tradition
Bryce Young wasted no time discovering more about what makes the Carolina Panthers tick. This is an organization with proud community involvement and holding past performers in the highest regard, which is something the former Alabama stud has embraced fully as part of Frank Reich's new way of thinking.
The head coach - who was also the first quarterback in franchise history - has preached the importance of Carolina's values as a franchise. Keep Pounding has returned to the fore and Young is clearly eager to recognize and build on these proud traditions.
This makes him the perfect figurehead for a new, exciting era of Panthers football. And hopefully, it can provide the player with an extra level of motivation when it comes to maintaining the high standards of past generations.