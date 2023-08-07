3 critical Bryce Young observations from Carolina Panthers training camp Week 2
By Dean Jones
Testing week will sharpen Bryce Young
There are times when Bryce Young looks like an absolute world-beater. But we are still in the early stages of his NFL journey and expecting perfection from the Heisman Trophy winner is too much.
Young's been largely accurate aside from a few interceptions that some around the media tried to make something out of. The timing is sometimes off with his playmakers, but that improves the more familiar they become with one another more often than not.
The Carolina Panthers have an athletic defense capable of wreaking havoc. This is the best possible preparation Young can receive before the campaign and there might not be many better units he comes up against as a rookie if Ejiro Evero's men reach expectations.
It was a testing week and it's not going to get any easier when the New York Jets come to town. Robert Saleh's group is dynamic and led by influential figures such as All-Pro duo Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, so this will be a tremendous measuring stick for Young and the offense overall over the two days.
Everything seems to be going according to plan aside from the odd blip. Young has captured the imagination of the entire franchise and holds himself to the highest standards - something that continues to draw rave reviews from players and coaches alike.
How Young fares battling next to Aaron Rodgers - a man he's studied endlessly on the way up - will tell us plenty about what to expect when Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons arrives. Although for the player, he'll take it in his stride like everything else.