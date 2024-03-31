3 critical Carolina Panthers needs after Jadeveon Clowney signing
Can the Carolina Panthers fill the rest of their needs before Week 1?
What critical offseason needs remain for the Carolina Panthers following the acquisition of veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney?
The Carolina Panthers have been extremely active this offseason, and perhaps surprisingly so, but some critical needs remain on the roster. If nothing else, at least general manager Dan Morgan is trying to fix the mess that Scott Fitterer left. Their latest major move was signing well-traveled pass-rusher Jadaveon Clowney on a two-year deal.
Don't look now, but this roster is quite strong. The Panthers still have the 2024 NFL Draft to fill out the rest of their roster holes. Usually, there's another small wave of free agency after the college selection process. Teams who miss out on certain positions may look to fill those as best as they can with remaining veteran options.
Considering the Panthers do not have a first-round pick, they might be forced to again dip into the free agency market. With many of their roster holes already filled, what three critical needs remain after Clowney's arrival?
Carolina Panthers need another WR
The Carolina Panthers do not have a true WR1 on the roster. While adding Diontae Johnson into the mix is an upgrade, at least one more body is still needed. According to ESPN, the top six wideouts on their depth chart include Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo, Johnson, Terrace Marshall Jr., Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and David Moore.
However, if you inserted someone like Troy Franklin, Ladd McConkey, or even Xavier Legette into the mix, the Panthers could be cooking with grease. Sure, Mingo could make a sophomore-year leap, and perhaps it's likely given how poor the offensive coaching was last year, but Carolina is not in a position to just bank on hope. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales should look to add a wide receiver with one of their first two picks in the NFL Draft at either No. 33 or No. 39 overall.
Perhaps those two could be packaged to move back into the first round. Perhaps Morgan believes that a stud wide receiver prospect will fall into their laps. Whatever their path is, it's clear that the room still needs an infusion of talent.