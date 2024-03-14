Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan removed Scott Fitterer's stench quickly
Dan Morgan has already proven to be a more capable general manager than Scott Fitterer.
Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan wasted no time in removing Scott Fitterer's stench from the organization this offseason.
For the first time in what seems like forever, the Carolina Panthers are moving with purpose. New general manager Dan Morgan has been very active with plenty of signings and a few trades that could bode well for the future of the franchise.
The biggest deal so far is trading star pass rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants for a second-round pick in 2024 and a fifth-rounder in 2025. They also swap fifth-round selections this year. More importantly for the player, he got paid handsomely.
Many fans and media pundits noted how former general manager Scott Fitterer turned down a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for Burns, which entailed compensation of two first-round picks and a second-rounder. Unfortunately, the previous regime thought it wise to keep him around in the hope that an extension could signed.
Carolina Panthers are on the right track with Dan Morgan
This is just a small piece of the puzzle that suggests Fitterer was in way over his head. Failed trade after failed trade, wasted draft picks, an ungodly amount of assets spent on the quarterback position, and much more damaged the franchise almost beyond repair.
Fitterer should go down as one of the worst general managers in NFL history. In short, he created a messy situation and led the Panthers to become the laughingstock of the league.
However, with the additions of quality players such as Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis, Josey Jewell, A'Shawn Robinson, and Dane Jackson, Morgan has succeeded at something Fitterer was incapable of accomplishing. The new regime got busy early and made splashes on the offensive line and wide receiver, something that contributed to the mess of a season that 2023 became.
The former standout linebacker wasted no time in addressing positions of need and dispatching players that held diminishing value. Declining the blockbuster trade from the Rams put the Panthers in such a tough predicament it was almost insidious. Morgan recognized that Burns - even as good as he is - was not a $30 million pass rusher for Carolina, meaning it was time to part ways with the two-time Pro Bowler.
Flipping veteran cornerback Donte Jackson for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson could be another masterstroke.
Johnson is a special wideout with elite separating skills and will be a vital asset in the development of quarterback Bryce Young during his sophomore season. Paired with Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo, and re-signed speedster Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Carolina has at the very least an improved wide receiver corps with the promise of more on the way.
The splash signings of Hunt and Lewis blow the 2021 additions of Pat Elflein and Cam Erving by Fitterer out of the water. Although the bar isn't exactly high in that regard.
Hunt is regarded as one of the best guards in the entire NFL and was rewarded with a massive $100 million contract. Lewis has had a solid young career thus far and inked a $53 million deal. Some may say that these players were overpaid. However, with the state that Fitterer left the franchise in, it will most likely take more money to attract key free agents. Something Brandt Tilis will be responsible for maneuvering around in the days and weeks ahead.
All in all, Morgan has shown that he at least understands the situation and is striving to fix some severe errors in judgment. By addressing the right positions via trade and free agency and making smart decisions with each transaction thus far, the new regime has finally given fans the breath of fresh air that they have desperately longed for.
Fitterer's stench across the Panthers is being removed. And that's a good thing.