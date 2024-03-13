Grading the Carolina Panthers latest four major moves in 2024 free agency
The aggressiveness continues...
By Dean Jones
Grading four more major moves by the Carolina Panthers during what's been a busy start to 2024 free agency as expected.
It was an emotional rollercoaster to begin legal tampering. Some popular faces were removed from the equation. The Carolina Panthers decimated their defense after deciding to transition significant investment to the offensive side of the football. Questions were being asked about the franchise's direction under new general manager Dan Morgan.
Looking at the moves made up to now, there is a definite plan in place. Miracles aren't going to happen overnight, but everyone seems to be on the same page in pursuit of one common goal at long last. No personal agendas are coming into play and - at least for now - people are not fighting for their jobs.
Plenty of twists and turns are upcoming, but the Panthers are relaying the foundations. It'll take time, but maximizing Bryce Young's rookie contract is also desirable.
With that being said, we graded the latest four major moves from what's been a dramatic start to Carolina's recruitment period in 2024.
Carolina Panthers signed A'Shawn Robinson
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers were short of decent options on their defensive front. Derrick Brown is a core foundational piece ascending into one of the league's best after a record-breaking 2023 campaign. Aside from that, the cupboard was relatively bare heading into the offseason.
The Panthers looked to improve the options at Ejiro Evero's disposal with someone he knows well and reportedly banged the table hard to acquire. A'Shawn Robinson has agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $22.5 million. He brings dependability and his previous familiarity with the defensive coordinator's system should make for a smooth transition.
Grade: B
Robinson has played just six percent of his career snaps as a true nose tackle, which is where Evero could deploy him. That's a little concerning, but his experience and run-stopping ability should be an asset. Especially as it allows Shy Tuttle to potentially make a switch to a 3-4 defensive end where his physical traits are best suited.