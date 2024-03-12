Grading the Carolina Panthers' first five major moves in 2024 free agency
It was a dramatic start for new general manager Dan Morgan.
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers weren't expected to sit on their hands when free agency began. That proved to be the case during a dramatic start to Dan Morgan's first recruitment period as the team's general manager.
Fans went through an emotional rollercoaster. Two new additions came into the fold. It's also apparent that the Panthers are transitioning assets from defense to the offensive side of the football. Carolina is rebuilding, but they better do it fast with quarterback Bryce Young already one year into his rookie deal.
The team's long-suffering support was fractured thanks to developments. More transactions will surface in the days and weeks ahead. But in all honesty, the jury is still out as to the Panthers' aspirations next season and beyond.
With that being said, we took a look and graded the first five major moves made by the Panthers to kick off 2024 free agency.
Carolina Panthers released Vonn Bell
Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis have been trimming the fat throughout their first offseason in legitimate positions of power. Another veteran fell by the wayside just before the legal tampering period got underway when starting safety Vonn Bell was deemed surplus to requirements.
Bell had some injury problems last season but was a top-level performer when healthy. His safety partnership with Xavier Woods was among the Carolina Panthers' biggest strengths last season. Those in power felt otherwise.
Grade: D
Much will depend on what replacements the Panthers can acquire to put next to Woods on the backend - especially with Jeremy Chinn also set to take his chances elsewhere. But this doesn't make a ton of sense right now.
