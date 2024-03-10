3 potential Carolina Panthers replacements for Bradley Bozeman in 2024
Another established veteran needs to be replaced...
By Dean Jones
Who could the Carolina Panthers potentially target as a replacement for recently released veteran center Bradley Bozeman in 2024?
Another big domino has fallen within the Carolina Panthers. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the team plans to release starting center Bradley Bozeman at the start of the league year. Again, this avoids paying him a roster bonus and clears some salary-cap space heading into free agency.
Bozeman wasted no time in making his presence felt within the community. His production in 2022 was highly impressive, but the former sixth-round pick out of Alabama didn't look suited to the zone-blocking concepts implemented by Frank Reich and Thomas Brown last season. With head coach Dave Canales looking to adopt something similar, the veteran was deemed surplus to requirements.
In truth, this looked possible given recent speculation. That does nothing to detract from the gaping hole it leaves on Carolina's offensive line at the anchor position. Something those in power need to resolve as a matter of urgency.
With this in mind, here are three potential Panthers replacements for Bozeman in 2024.
Carolina Panthers could sign Brian Allen
Although Brian Allen didn't enjoy the best of seasons with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, he's got familiarity with starting right guard Austin Corbett which could lead to a smooth transition. Much will depend on the money involved, but it's unlikely to cost the earth as the Carolina Panthers look to move forward with a cost-effective ethos during their first offseason under general manager Dan Morgan.
Allen fell out of favor thanks in no small part to a frustrating 2022 campaign on the health front. If everything checks out medically, this could be a decent short-term option for the Panthers, who appear to be embracing a rebuild of sorts despite the obvious need to maximize quarterback Bryce Young's rookie deal.