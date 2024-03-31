3 critical Carolina Panthers needs after Jadeveon Clowney signing
Can the Carolina Panthers fill the rest of their needs before Week 1?
Carolina Panthers need CB help
The Carolina Panthers brought back Troy Hill and also signed Dane Jackson. However, the cornerback group still needs some talent.
Jaycee Horn has played just 22 games through three seasons and has not proven able to stay healthy. Outside of the three cornerbacks just mentioned, the Panthers currently roster D'Shawn Jamison and Dicaprio Bootle as backups.
However, there's this recent piece of information from the mouth of Jadeveon Clowney:
If Clowney is correct with that last part, Stephon Gilmore has an interest in rejoining the team where he played in 2021. Turning 34 years old during the season, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year would not be a long-term solution, but he's from South Carolina and played his college football for the Gamecocks, so a reunion makes sense.
In 2023 with the Dallas Cowboys, Gilmore started all 17 games and racked up two interceptions, 13 passes defended, and 68 tackles, which was a career-high for him. It's clear that the veteran still has something left in the tank. If the Panthers are banking on Bryce Young making a year-two leap, this team could quickly find themselves contending for a playoff spot.
Adding more talented players to the roster makes sense. Even if Gilmore does sign with the team, the Panthers would be wise to perhaps quadruple down on the position and again address it at some stage during the 2024 NFL Draft.
It might not be a second-round need for the team, but the room doesn't yet feel complete.