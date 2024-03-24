Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Post-free agency edition
Needs are becoming clearer...
Which way could the Carolina Panthers go with their 2024 NFL Draft selections as needs become clearer following the early stages of free agency?
With the first and most likely the second wave of free agency behind them, the Carolina Panthers are full steam ahead with preparations for the NFL Draft, just over a month away.
College pro days are well underway at this point of the pre-draft process. Head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan will travel around the country to see potential prospects available once they are officially on the clock to begin Day 2.
Pro days are a crucial part of the evaluation process. It allows teams to find out more about prospects of interest following the interviews from earlier in the month at the NFL Scouting Combine.
It’s important to know that no one knows anything. There are no definitives. The NFL Draft is a complete guessing game and it would be not very smart to make any concrete assumptions about prospects and where they may go in the selection process.
It’s also important to know where the Panthers are with their current needs following free agency. Adding a pass rusher and wide receiver or two is at the top of the priority order. They could also address issues at center, cornerback, tight end, and safety.
They could also examine offensive tackle prospects, running back depth, and a potential linebacker addition as Shaq Thompson is not getting any younger. Using the Pro Football Network simulator, here's how the Panthers could potentially resolve some issues in our latest seven-round mock draft.