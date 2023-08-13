3 critical observations from Bryce Young's preseason performance vs. NY Jets
How did the Carolina Panthers quarterback fare in his NFL debut?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's elite processing as advertised
It was only 11 snaps for Bryce Young on his Carolina Panthers debut, but the elite-level processing that made him such a highly touted quarterback prospect was there for all to see. This is a signal-caller in complete command of the huddle, recognizing defensive schemes pre-snap and communicating well to his teammates for good measure.
Young also goes through his reads with extreme efficiency. Something that served him well as pressure arrived almost instantly on passing plays.
Couple this with the impressive accuracy, and it's not hard to see why hopes are so high for Young. But what's important for the Carolina Panthers is others not fluffing their lines as the team looks to make immediate strides under Frank Reich and his all-star coaching staff.
This was a decent cameo for Young and he'll have gained a lot from it. The Panthers didn't score any points during the game, so it's clear there is a lot of hard work ahead before they take the field in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.
As for Young, he'll get straight back into the film study and work on chemistry with his teammates. If he can get a little extra time in the pocket, all signs point to the Heisman Trophy winner's processing being the catalyst behind moving the chains quickly.